AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asks people to take money from Congress but vote for him

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a shocking statement on January 13 as he asked people to take money from the Congress but vote for him.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM: People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that. (13.01) pic.twitter.com/nVZDomZRhO

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

