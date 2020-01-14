App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asks people to take money from Congress but vote for him

As per Owaisi, the ‘people in Congress’ have a lot of money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a shocking statement on January 13 as he asked people to take money from the Congress but vote for him.

As per Owaisi, the ‘people in Congress’ have a lot of money. So, he advised people to take it from them but vote for him.

“People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that,” ANI quoted Owaisi in a tweet.

Here's the video of the incident:

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Asaduddin Owaisi

