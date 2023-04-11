 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI tool can detect if you have a cold by the tone of your voice

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Researchers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat and Germany’s Rhenish University of Applied Science developed a method to detect speech signals in a non-invasive manner.

Most of us have may have come across instances when we suspect that certain colleagues are faking an illness to call in sick at work. Now, researchers have developed an AI (artificial intelligence) tool to detect whether someone has a cold by the tone of their voice.

They analysed the voice samples of 630 German people, 111 of whom had a cold, according to a Business Insider report based on a feature by The Economist. They captured variations in the voice spectrum and reportedly studied the vocal rhythms found in human speech.

The analysis showed that they could effectively classify cold and non-cold speech.