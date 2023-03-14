 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI photos of US Presidents reimagined as pro wrestlers has 4.3 million Twitter views

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

One user suggested a wrestling match for the 2024 Presidency between Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden with photos of the two.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump's AI generated photos. (Image: hamcarless/Twitter)

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm and a regular viral phenomenon is that of AI-generated photos. Favourite artists reimagined or completely new faces – AI can do it all. And today’s viral thread features all American presidents reimagined as professional wrestlers – abs and biceps et al.

Twitter user Cam Harless, with over 15,000 followers on Twitter, used AI and Photoshop to create the images of all 46 Presidents.

“All right. Another presidents that you never asked for ai art thread. This time, they’re professional wrasslers (sic),” he tweeted and started in order from the first President George Washington to the current Joe Biden.

One user pitched Trump vs Biden for the 2024 Presidential elections with a split photo of the two but with a twist.

“Forget about the 2024 election. Let's just have a wrestling match for the presidency. It will definitely be more civil,” he wrote.
You can check out the full thread of photos below:
Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W Bush all feature in a new avatar in the photos that is also available as a poster, the creator wrote and shared an Etsy link.