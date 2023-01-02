AI-generated photos of Indian couples slammed by Twitter for stereotypes, inaccuracies

A Bengali couple's photo, generated by AI. (Image: baghardh/Twitter)

After AI-generated images of Indian men and women from various states based on stereotypes went viral, another Twitter user took a shot at AI images – this time of Indian couples – to critical feedback pointing out inaccuracies and bias.

For instance, in several photos, the men and women have more than five fingers, some are extremely obese (Gujarat) and some are downright insulting. The portrayal of a Bengali couple, for instance, shows the bride and groom dressed entirely different from what is worn in a Bengali wedding, the man’s face looks deformed and worse, there is a massive fish in the photos and the bride seems to have stuck her hand in the fish’s mouth. The fish stereotype has been blown out of proportion and propagated across the country when it comes to Bengalis.

For Uttar Pradesh and Bihar too, the stereotypes continued with the couples looking extremely unhappy and dressed in attires not privy to the area. They also looked underprivileged – a stereotype associated with the states that most people from there are apparently “poor”.

“Bihari, Uttar Pradesh, Bengali & Gujarati are horrible and unrealistic,” one comment read.

"Means you don't know about Bengal, Bengalis at all, why to degrade a community for no reason?" another read.

"Bengali here and we do not dress like this. The jewellery is also not Bengali. The saree draping style also not Bengali. Just showing fish doesn’t mean it’s Bengali," another user commented.

"These images are absolutely atrocious and disgusting," another comment read.

Even the ones that seemed “okay” had inaccuracies like extra fingers.



For instance, there are two photos for a Punjabi couple – both Sikhs – which many users pointed out that the state of Punjab has non-Sikh population as well. Apart from this, in one photo, the groom had eight fingers on one hand.The images were shared by a Twitter user (@baghardh) who even “found” the person in the Gujarati couple photo after backlash. “Stop being mad Gujjus. I just found The Guy,” he shared sharing a screenshot where a man, similar looking to the one in the AI image, had commented.The photos received “likes” as well but the negative comments were far more in number.