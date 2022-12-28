AI-generated artwork depicts Indian men according to stereotypes. Delhi gets most likes

A Bihari man according to Indian stereotypes depicted in the AI-generated artwork. (Image: mvdhav/Twitter)

A Delhi-based artist has created a few stunning artworks of Indian men from different parts of the country based on stereotypes using Artificial Intelligence.

Madhav Kohli, who has almost 18,000 followers on Instagram, shared the AI-generated pictures on Instagram and Twitter to largely positive responses from viewers.

His first was of a Delhi man, followed by several other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra and so on. For West Bengal, the man had grey hair and beard and the man looked visibly older than most of the other artworks while he shared two photos for Kashmir, including a Kashmiri Pandit.

The artist has been sharing the photos since yesterday and added more today. He put up a disclaimer as well pointing out that they are just based on stereotypes. “I know these are not accurate and not everyone is like this,” he captioned a post.

Take a look at the photos:

The comments were in plenty and many asked for more states from the artist. On Twitter, the first photo of the series, the Delhi man, received over 2,400 likes and counting.

He used 'midjourney' to create the artwork and his profile also features several other offbeat, interesting and fascinating work.

Which states’ people would you like to see?