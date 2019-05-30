Ahmedabad resident coats car with cow dung to keep it cool, pic goes viral

The picture of a car used by a resident of Ahmedabad has gone viral in the past couple of days. To keep things cool as the mercury soars this summer, the owner of the Toyota sedan smeared cow dung all over the car, sparing only the windows.

The matter came to light after Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das shared two pictures of the car coated in dung, on his social media profile. According to the post, the car belongs to a woman named Sejal Shah, and she herself came up with the novel idea.

In the post shared by Das, he wrote: “Best use of cow dung I have ever seen. It’s in Amdavad. To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot. Mrs. Sejal Shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool!”

In the comments section, he goes on to say that the pictures were shared with him via a WhatsApp group called 'Goshala'. Pictures of the ‘cooling hack’ raised many eyebrows and piqued the interest of some more. It was not long before the picture went viral.

One user pointed out that even though Das claims the car belongs to an Amdavadi woman, the number plate reads "MH", which means the car is from Maharashtra.

Another user mocked the idea and asked people to use gau mutra (cow urine) as fuel next time, while another poked fun and wrote: "Mumbai monsoons will take care of it soon".

A concerned Facebook user, however, pointed out how this could actually heat up the car further. He said: "It makes the car more vulnerable to catching fire once the cow dung dries. Due to the high calorific value of dried dung cake, it may ignite the bonnet of the car, putting the lives of those inside the car at risk."

Smearing cow dung on the exterior walls of mud houses has been a common practice in rural India since time immemorial. It is believed that cow excreta acts as a thermal regulator and helps maintain an optimal temperature in all seasons.