you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Women's Day, feminists push Oxford dictionary to change 'sexist' definitions

The Oxford Dictionary uses words such as ‘bitch’ and ‘maid’ as synonyms for the word ‘woman’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Ahead of International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, a group of feminists have written an open letter to Oxford University Press yet again to change the definitions of 'sexist' and 'woman' in the dictionary, the Independent reported.

Leaders of feminist groups -- leaders of Women’s Aid and Women’s Equality Party -- came together on March 3 to call out Oxford Dictionary for using 'bitch' and 'maid' as synonyms for the word 'woman', the report said.

The feminist leaders also pointed out how the dictionary defines a 'man' as “a person with the qualities associated with males, such as bravery, spirit, or toughness.”

According to the report, the letter that was published recently builds on Maria Beatrice Giovanardi’s 2019 campaign that urged dictionaries to define women in a more egalitarian manner. It highlights how the Oxford English Dictionary elaborates on the definition of a 'woman' using the following chauvinist sentences: “Male fisherfolk who take their catch home for the little woman to gut”, “I told you to be home when I get home, little woman.”

Her online petition already has some 32,000 signatories and talks about how such dictionary definitions aid in reinstating misogynist stereotypes that dehumanise women. “Such definitions are dangerous because the language has real-world implications, it shapes perceptions and influences the way women are treated,” the report quotes from the letter.

Meanwhile, an Oxford University Press spokesperson assured the newspaper that they are working on changing the definitions.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #feminist #International Women's Day #Oxford dictionary #Oxford University Press

