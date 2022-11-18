Ahead of International Men’s Day, Radhika Gupta celebrates her ‘favourite men’

The women of Edelweiss Mutual Fund are showing their appreciation to the men in their family and workplace ahead of International Men’s Day tomorrow, and CEO Radhika Gupta has taken the lead.

Radhika Gupta shared an Instagram post for her “favourite men” this afternoon, a day before International Men’s Day which is celebrated annually on November 19. Her Instagram post includes a family picture with three generations of men posing together, as well as the signboard put up at the Edelweiss office to celebrate Men’s Day.

“Today @edelweissmutualfund, we ladies celebrate the men in our offices and homes. For your courage, for your empathy, for your strength, for your friendship,” she wrote. “Thank you for being you and happy #MensDay (celebrated on 19th November).”

“P.S. Here are my favourite men,” Gupta added, sharing a picture which includes her husband Nalin Moniz and their son Rémy Gupta Moniz. The Edelweiss MF chief executive had welcomed her firstborn in June this year.



International Men’s Day is celebrated around the world on November 19. The theme for this year is “Helping Men and Boys.”

International Men's Day was first celebrated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in 1999. A Professor of History at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, Teelucksingh chose November 19 as the date for Men’s Day to commemorate his father’s birthday.