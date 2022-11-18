Ahead of International Men’s Day, Radhika Gupta celebrates her ‘favourite men’

International Men's Day: Radhika Gupta shared a family pic on Instagram (Image credit: @iamradhikagupta/Instagram)

The women of Edelweiss Mutual Fund are showing their appreciation to the men in their family and workplace ahead of International Men’s Day tomorrow, and CEO Radhika Gupta has taken the lead.

Radhika Gupta shared an Instagram post for her “favourite men” this afternoon, a day before International Men’s Day which is celebrated annually on November 19. Her Instagram post includes a family picture with three generations of men posing together, as well as the signboard put up at the Edelweiss office to celebrate Men’s Day.

“Today @edelweissmutualfund, we ladies celebrate the men in our offices and homes. For your courage, for your empathy, for your strength, for your friendship,” she wrote. “Thank you for being you and happy #MensDay (celebrated on 19th November).”

“P.S. Here are my favourite men,” Gupta added, sharing a picture which includes her husband Nalin Moniz and their son Rémy Gupta Moniz. The Edelweiss MF chief executive had welcomed her firstborn in June this year.

On Twitter, she also posted a picture of the blue-frosted cupcake taken in office.



Today @EdelweissMF, we ladies celebrate the men in our offices and homes. For your courage, for your empathy, for your strength, for your friendship. Thank you for being you and happy #MensDay (celebrated on 19th November). pic.twitter.com/YHj5oLOnc7 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 18, 2022



International Men’s Day is celebrated around the world on November 19. The theme for this year is “Helping Men and Boys.”