    Age-defying elixirs to plots in Scotland: Oscars 2022 gift bags have products worth over $100K

    The contents of the Oscars 2022 gift bag include age-defying elixirs, spa treatments, liposuction sessions...

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    An Oscar statue is seen along the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 26, 2022, one day before the 94th Academy Awards.

    With only hours to go for Oscars 2022 to begin all eyes are going to be on Hollywood's favourite golden man, but there are a number of other treats that await those nominated apart from the Academy Awards.

    This year, nominees for best film, actor, and other categories will be treated to a "swag bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire".  The contents of the bag include age-defying elixirs, spa treatments, liposuction sessions, grocery-store candies and biscuits, and free project-management services for their next home renovation, reported Quartz.

    In a release, the company arranging the bags Distinctive Assets, stated: "This year's gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, an assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits."

    In addition to it were Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikoslife-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, salad-infused skincare from BYROE, and an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, the released stated.

    Here's a list of other gifts the Oscars 2022 nominees will be getting:

    Close

    gold-infused olive oil

    body enhancements

    antioxidants

    chai gift sets

    luxury wood wick candles

    honey

    facial rejuvenation procedures

    personal training

    Sleep Gummies

    wellness ritual kits

    film production related pins and accessories

    mind/body/spirit renewal

    Bath bombs

    natural spot remover

    air-roasted nutrient-wrapped cashews

    holistic healing package

    healthy meal delivery

     

    The entire list is available here.

    This year's top acting and directing nominees include Will SmithAndrew GarfieldDenzel WashingtonJessica ChastainOlivia ColmanKristen StewartAriana DeBoseKirsten Dunst, and Steven Spielberg
    Moneycontrol News
