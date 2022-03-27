Age-defying elixirs to plots in Scotland: Oscars 2022 gift bags have products worth over $100K

With only hours to go for Oscars 2022 to begin all eyes are going to be on Hollywood's favourite golden man, but there are a number of other treats that await those nominated apart from the Academy Awards.
This year, nominees for best film, actor, and other categories will be treated to a "swag bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire". The contents of the bag include age-defying elixirs, spa treatments, liposuction sessions, grocery-store candies and biscuits, and free project-management services for their next home renovation, reported Quartz.
In a release, the company arranging the bags Distinctive Assets, stated: "This year's gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, an assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits."
In addition to it were Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos, life-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, salad-infused skincare from BYROE, and an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, the released stated.
Here's a list of other gifts the Oscars 2022 nominees will be getting:
gold-infused olive oil
body enhancements
antioxidants
chai gift sets
luxury wood wick candles
honey
facial rejuvenation procedures
personal training
Sleep Gummies
wellness ritual kits
film production related pins and accessories
mind/body/spirit renewal
Bath bombs
natural spot remover
air-roasted nutrient-wrapped cashews
holistic healing package
healthy meal delivery
The entire list is available here.This year's top acting and directing nominees include Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, and Steven Spielberg