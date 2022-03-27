Age-defying elixirs to plots in Scotland: Oscars 2022 gift bags have products worth over $100K

An Oscar statue is seen along the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 26, 2022, one day before the 94th Academy Awards.

With only hours to go for Oscars 2022 to begin all eyes are going to be on Hollywood's favourite golden man, but there are a number of other treats that await those nominated apart from the Academy Awards.

This year, nominees for best film, actor, and other categories will be treated to a "swag bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire". The contents of the bag include age-defying elixirs, spa treatments, liposuction sessions, grocery-store candies and biscuits, and free project-management services for their next home renovation, reported Quartz.

In a release, the company arranging the bags Distinctive Assets, stated: "This year's gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, an assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits."

In addition to it were Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos, life-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, salad-infused skincare from BYROE, and an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, the released stated.

Here's a list of other gifts the Oscars 2022 nominees will be getting:

gold-infused olive oil

body enhancements

antioxidants

chai gift sets

luxury wood wick candles

honey

facial rejuvenation procedures

personal training

Sleep Gummies

wellness ritual kits

film production related pins and accessories

mind/body/spirit renewal

Bath bombs

natural spot remover

air-roasted nutrient-wrapped cashews

holistic healing package

healthy meal delivery

The entire list is available here.

