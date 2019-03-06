App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Afzal Guru's son ‘proud’ of getting Aadhaar Card, appeals for passport to study medicine abroad

Many social media users have been questioning as to why should Ghalib’s identity be attached to that of his father’s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ghalib Guru (Image: ANI)
Ghalib Guru (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

The 18-year-old son of Afzal Guru, who was convicted and subsequently hanged for his role in the 2001 Parliament Attack, has got an Aadhaar card.

Ghalib Guru says he is a proud owner of the Aadhaar card and wishes to acquire an Indian passport soon. Appealing for the same, he said many foreign colleges are willing to grant him a scholarship, and now that he has an Aadhaar Card, he should get a passport too.

"If I don’t qualify here, I would like to go abroad. A college in Turkey may give me a scholarship later on," Ghalib added.

The teen stays with his mother Tabassum and maternal grandfather Ghulam Mohammad. The meritorious student scored 88 percent and 95 percent marks in Class 12 and 10 boards respectively. He wishes to do his post-graduation in Medical Sciences and is preparing for medical entrance exam NEET at the moment.

related news

Soon, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the teenager for his excellent academic performance.

An exuberant Ghalib told The Times of India: “At least I have one card to show now. I am happy. I will be a proud Indian citizen when I get my passport."

"We learn from the mistakes of the past. My father could not pursue his medical career (at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences). I want to complete it," he said.

Many social media users have been questioning why should Ghalib’s identity be attached to that of his father’s. One netizen said, “Why should he be known as someone's son...he must be treated as a citizen of the country just like others"; while another said that it is "heartwarming to see him living a mainstream life".

Ghalib acknowledges his mother’s contribution towards protecting him from terrorism since terror outfits have often taken his name to urge the youth to avenge Afzal Guru’s hanging.

“The credit goes to my mother. She created an isolated space for me ever since I was in class fifth. She always said that even if someone said anything to me, I shouldn’t react. My priority is my mother and not what people say," he said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Afzal Guru #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Toyota, Japan Space Agency Plan Lunar Mission

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.