Afzal Guru's son ‘proud’ of getting Aadhaar Card, appeals for passport to study medicine abroad

The 18-year-old son of Afzal Guru, who was convicted and subsequently hanged for his role in the 2001 Parliament Attack, has got an Aadhaar card.

Ghalib Guru says he is a proud owner of the Aadhaar card and wishes to acquire an Indian passport soon. Appealing for the same, he said many foreign colleges are willing to grant him a scholarship, and now that he has an Aadhaar Card, he should get a passport too.

"If I don’t qualify here, I would like to go abroad. A college in Turkey may give me a scholarship later on," Ghalib added.



#WATCH Afzal Guru's (who was executed in 2013 for his role in 2001 Parliament attack) son Ghalib Guru says, "I appeal that I should get a passport. I also have an Aadhaar card. If I get a passport, I can avail international medical scholarship." pic.twitter.com/jJZSVht8k8

The teen stays with his mother Tabassum and maternal grandfather Ghulam Mohammad. The meritorious student scored 88 percent and 95 percent marks in Class 12 and 10 boards respectively. He wishes to do his post-graduation in Medical Sciences and is preparing for medical entrance exam NEET at the moment.

Soon, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the teenager for his excellent academic performance.

An exuberant Ghalib told The Times of India: “At least I have one card to show now. I am happy. I will be a proud Indian citizen when I get my passport."

"We learn from the mistakes of the past. My father could not pursue his medical career (at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences). I want to complete it," he said.

Many social media users have been questioning why should Ghalib’s identity be attached to that of his father’s. One netizen said, “Why should he be known as someone's son...he must be treated as a citizen of the country just like others"; while another said that it is "heartwarming to see him living a mainstream life".

Ghalib acknowledges his mother’s contribution towards protecting him from terrorism since terror outfits have often taken his name to urge the youth to avenge Afzal Guru’s hanging.

“The credit goes to my mother. She created an isolated space for me ever since I was in class fifth. She always said that even if someone said anything to me, I shouldn’t react. My priority is my mother and not what people say," he said.