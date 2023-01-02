After wife's death due to Covid, man brings home her silicone statue worth Rs 2.5 lakh

A 65-year-old man in Kolkata has built a silicone statue of his wife who died of Covid in 2021. Built at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh, the surprisingly life-like statue is seated on a sofa at the wife's favourite spot at their home.

It weighs about 30 kg and dons the gold jewellery that was the woman's favourite while being draped in a silk sari from Assam, which she had wore at her son's wedding reception.

But this was not just a grieving husband's way to cope with his wife's death, it was also her wish. Explaining how his wife Indrani wanted a statue of her made after her death, Tapas Sandilya told Times of India, "We visited the Iskcon temple in Mayapur a decade ago and could not stop admiring the lifelike statue of the order's founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami. It was then Indrani had told me of her desire for a similar statue (of hers) if she happened to pass away before me."

"My wife died on May 4, 2021, and I just wanted to fulfil her wish."

The statue was made by sculptor Subimal Das who mostly makes silicone replicas for museum. Calling Indrani's statue one of his most challenging projects, he told the publication that it took him six months to complete it. "It was absolutely necessary for the statue to have a realistic facial expression," he said.

Das worked with Sandilya to get the right expression.

"I had to work with Subimal (Das) for the clay-moulding phase as nothing less than Indrani's actual facial expression would do for me. I, after all, lived with her for 39 years," Sandilya said. He also recalled how Indrani's tailor helped him get her exact measurements. "My wife would always get her clothes done by him and he knew the exact measurements. Everything had to be a perfect fit," he said. But Sandilya added that not every member in the family were happy with the statue. "My family was strictly opposed to the idea of installing such a life-like sculpture, but gave in. Some of my relatives and neighbours helped," he told the publication. "If we can keep framed photographs at home after someone's death, why not a statue?" Read more: This granny's dying wish was to have a 5½-foot-tall penis on her tombstone. Family granted it

Moneycontrol News

