After brawl caught on camera goes viral, Miss Sri Lanka New York says 'All rumors are false'

Newly-crowned Miss Sri Lanka New York Angelia Gunasekara has lashed out at the rumors circulating after videos of a chaotic brawl at the pageant’s after-party on New York's Staten Island went viral.

In a video statement posted on Facebook, Gunasekara said the pageant’s contestants had “absolutely nothing to do with” the brawl and the rumours of them having been a part of the fight were false. The incident had happened at New York’s first-ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant.

“It’s very upsetting to see articles written about us saying that this altercation had happened because we were fighting for the crown, because there were boyfriends involved and I was fighting. All these rumors are false,” she said in the video.

Clearing the air, Gunasekara said the fracas was created by “two individuals in the audience” at The Vanderbilt in South Beach and not anyone who was directly involved in the pageant.

Supporting this statement, one of the organisers told The New York Post that all the contestants were inside the building while the scuffle took place outside.

In the viral video, people can be seen shoving each other but it escalated quickly after several men began throwing punches with those receiving it crashing on the floor.

The fight resulted in widespread criticism on social media, especially because this is not the first time that a Sri Lanka beauty pageant turned violent.

Read more: Meet 20-year-old Miss England finalist competing without makeup

In 2021, Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant turn a turn for the worse when the winner’s crown was seized by the 2019 winner and placed on the runner up’s head.

Pushpika De Silva was awarded the title of “Mrs Sri Lanka” on National TV in a theatre in Colombo but a few moments later, the 2019 winner Caroline Jurie seized her crown claiming Silva couldn’t be awarded because she is divorced. Before removing the crown from Silva’s head, she stated, “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.”

She then proceeded to take the crown off Silva’s head and placed it on the runner-up as a tearful Silva walked off the stage.

Read more: Miss Universe beauty pageant to allow married women, mothers to participate from 2023