Rain causes traffic snarls in Hyderabad, police tells IT employees to logout in phases. Video

A screengrab of the viral video of a traffic congestion in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: @TEAM_CBN1/Twitter)

After videos of massive traffic snarls in Hyderabad following heavy rains went viral, the Cyberabad police have asked companies to allow their employees to log out in phases to prevent further traffic congestion as the IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall till August 1. They also advised IT companies to allow their employees to work from home during this period.

The police even suggested the three phases, based on route and time. An advisory issued by the deputy commissioner of police, Madhapur zone, Cyberabad, stated, "In view of the IMD's forecast on heavy rains today and tomorrow, Cyberabad Police has advised that companies should resort to phase-wise logouts of employees on these stretches to avoid traffic jams."



In view of heavy rains in #Telangana, the @cyberabadpolice has advised all private companies to resort to phased logouts for Tuesday & Wednesday. The different timings for phased log-outs have been given to reduce traffic jams across #Hyderabad.#TelanganaRains #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/EQwsqAMaF4

— Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) July 25, 2023

The phase-2 logout at 4.30 pm is for companies located in the surroundings of IKEA to Biodiversity and Raidurgam. They include all companies in Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, T Hub, Galaxy, LTI, Twitza, Commerzome, RMZ Nexity, Skyview 10 & 20, Diyashree Orion and Ascendas.

The 3 pm to 6 pm logout in phase-3 is for employees in the Financial District/Gachibowli.

The announcement comes as the evening rush hour in the western part of Hyderabad has been witnessing monstrous traffic gridlocks with motorists stuck in their vehicles for hours. Videos of the congestion have recently gone viral.

The police had been unable to streamline peak-hour traffic amid heavy rain in the city.