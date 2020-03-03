After PM Modi's tweet makes a splash, Shashi Tharoor's inference piques Twitterati

On March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Twitterati on an overdrive when he posted a tweet in which gave the impression that he was quitting social media.

Like many others, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted his view on the PM's tweet and it has also created a flutter.



This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020



The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate. https://t.co/B87Y7Mc32a

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020



A big assault on Indian people’s FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION and COMMUNICATION - and hence on DEMOCRACY- could be coming.

Time to be vigilant.

He hinted that PM Modi's abrupt decision may be the precursor to a pan-India social media ban.Political commentator Sudheendra Kulkarni also warned that it could be "a big assault on... freedom of expression....", whereby the PM could be asking the citizens of India to follow suit.