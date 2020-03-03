App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After PM Modi's tweet makes a splash, Shashi Tharoor's inference piques Twitterati

The Congress MP hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abrupt decision may be the precursor to a pan-India social media ban.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Twitterati on an overdrive when he posted a tweet in which gave the impression that he was quitting social media.

Like many others, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted his view on the PM's tweet and it has also created a flutter.

He hinted that PM Modi's abrupt decision may be the precursor to a pan-India social media ban.


Political commentator Sudheendra Kulkarni also warned that it could be "a big assault on... freedom of expression....", whereby the PM could be asking the citizens of India to follow suit.


First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #ban on social media #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #PM Narendra Modi #trends

