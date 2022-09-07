Watch: After 'Kacha Badam', this seller went viral with his unique way to attract buyers

A namkeen or spicy mixture seller in Madhya Pradesh has been attracting buyers offline and winning hearts online with his unique song.

Naseem Ahmed had worked as a mechanic for 35 years before taking up this business six years ago. When asked about his sing-song style of attracting customers, Ahmed said, "I sell in a unique manner. Children are happy to listen to me. People like this style. I've become viral on social media. It makes me happy too."

True to his words, a video shared by news agency ANI shows kids gathered around Ahmed, laughing and grooving to his beats as he sings his famous song.

The video also reminded Twitter users of West Bengal's peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar and his famous song Kacha Badam which he used to sing and attract customers. Badyakar became an internet sensation after his videos went viral and were even remixed by artistes.

He had even performed live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street.

The seller and artiste had last made headlines in March when he met with an accident. Badyakar was trying to drive his new car when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and discharged.

A resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Badyakar became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ shared a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song while selling peanuts. Over the span of two months, the video has clocked in over 21 million views.

