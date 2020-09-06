172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|after-iit-delhis-job-posting-for-dog-handler-goes-viral-institute-director-releases-official-clarification-5803981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After IIT Delhi's job posting for dog handler goes viral, institute director releases official clarification

The notice for the non-academic position, a contractual job for security office at the IIT Delhi campus, got netizens talking for two main reasons: the salary offered and the eligibility criteria listed for it

Moneycontrol News

An advertisement for a job posting by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for the position of dog handler has gone viral on social media after the opening baffled many.

The notice for the non-academic position, a contractual job for security office at the campus, got netizens talking for two main reasons -- the salary offered and the eligibility criteria listed for it.

"Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of dog handler on purely contract basis under Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of three months, renewable further subject to requirement and satisfactory work performance.

Close

"Candidates should possess a B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree. The salary for the profile of the dog handler can go up to Rs 45,000. Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 35 on the date of the interview," the eligibility criteria read.

related news

But, that's not all. Other requirements mentioned included that the applicant also had to have a four-wheeler to be able to drive the dog to a veterinarian if needed, capability of vaccinating, providing medical aid, administering medicines, experienced in dog feeding, among other things.

Soon, the pictures of this advertisement started doing rounds on WhatsApp and Twitter, as people found the eligibility criteria very unusual.

Check out a few reactions here:





As reactions started to flood in, the director of the institute clarified that the qualification of B.Tech was 'copy pasted' by mistake from the criteria for a different opening.

He also tweeted an official press statement on behalf of the institute saying that it has cancelled the current recruitment process after the mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IIT Delhi #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.