After IIT Delhi's job posting for dog handler goes viral, institute director releases official clarification

An advertisement for a job posting by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for the position of dog handler has gone viral on social media after the opening baffled many.

The notice for the non-academic position, a contractual job for security office at the campus, got netizens talking for two main reasons -- the salary offered and the eligibility criteria listed for it.

"Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of dog handler on purely contract basis under Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of three months, renewable further subject to requirement and satisfactory work performance.

"Candidates should possess a B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree. The salary for the profile of the dog handler can go up to Rs 45,000. Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 35 on the date of the interview," the eligibility criteria read.

But, that's not all. Other requirements mentioned included that the applicant also had to have a four-wheeler to be able to drive the dog to a veterinarian if needed, capability of vaccinating, providing medical aid, administering medicines, experienced in dog feeding, among other things.

Soon, the pictures of this advertisement started doing rounds on WhatsApp and Twitter, as people found the eligibility criteria very unusual.



As reactions started to flood in, the director of the institute clarified that the qualification of B.Tech was 'copy pasted' by mistake from the criteria for a different opening.



Guys, this was a mistake. I checked. If you see the job description, they are seeking a Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences. By mistake https://t.co/dMb2X2Hu4p etc got copied from another advertisement. Humans make mistakes. Let's leave it at that. @iitdelhihttps://t.co/dTD19alq3i — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) September 5, 2020



He also tweeted an official press statement on behalf of the institute saying that it has cancelled the current recruitment process after the mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities.