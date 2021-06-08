After Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations, employees move Industrial Court

A day after Mumbai's five-star hotel Hyatt Regency temporarily shut operations due to fund crunch, its employees who are part of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sangh moved the Industrial Court in Mumbai seeking protection from termination.

According to a report in CNBC, the court granted ad-interim relief to Bharatiya Kamgar Sangh, protecting them from termination until the next date of hearing on June 28.

The employees told that they haven't been paid salaries for April and May didn’t have any prior intimation about a possible suspension of services. Out of the five-star hotel's over 300 employees, 193 are part of the union.

"It came as a surprise to us yesterday when we were told that the hotel is suspending operations, and that they can’t pay salary for two months. We have already been following up from last month about our pay and they kept delaying it. They said that Yes Bank has frozen the account so they’re unable to make transactions. And now it’s come to a situation that we have had to move court with help of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena," said Meenal, a chef at Hyatt Regency Mumbai and member of the union.

The hotel, located close to the Mumbai airport, is owned by Asian Hotels (West) Ltd. As per filings made to the stock exchanges, Asian Hotels (West) failed to repay the principal and interest of Rs 4.32 crore taken from Yes Bank as term loans. The defaults included a car loan EMI of Rs 400,000. Asian Hotels has a total debt of Rs 262.54 crore.

On June 7, the General Manager of the 401-room Hyatt Regency Mumbai, Hardip Marwah, released a short statement on June 7, stating that the owners of the property [Asian Hotels (West)] had not sent funds to either pay salaries or to support operations.

“As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice,” Marwah said.