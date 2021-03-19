English
After GameStop, Reddit's WallStreetBets unites to adopt 3,500 gorillas

WallStreetBets group has also donated over $350,000 to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International,

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
Redditors began adopting gorillas after a member of the community posted that they sent a donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund [Representative picture.]

After the GameStop frenzy, Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) has now united to protect mountain gorillas. The investors have adopted 3,500 gorillas in six days.

The group has donated over $350,000 to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, a charity that works towards the protection of endangered mountain gorillas, as per a BBC report.

Taking to Twitter, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International said, "WOW. We continue to be grateful for the support we have received this week! Thanks to WallStreet Bets and supporters from around the world we have now raised more than $383K!!!"

Thanking the Reddit community for the adoptions, the charity's president Dr Tara Stoinski told BBC News, "They've truly made a difference for our world and shown what can be accomplished when people come together. When we save gorillas and we save forests, we save our world."

Devin Owen, who adopted two gorillas named Twibuke and Iyamarere, said, "I'm just doing my part as one of many to help a great organisation to help apes. Apes are strong together."

As per the report, Redditors began adopting gorillas after a member of the community posted that they sent a donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, which allowed them to adopt their own gorilla.

The post was upvoted over 1,12,000 times, with other members of the community following suit.

The subreddit WallStreetBets gained prominence in January this year after the group, in which 5 million members exchange investment ideas, generated significant profits by gorging on shares of GameStop Corp and other out-of-favour companies that had been shorted by big hedge funds.

Amateur investors piled niche stocks, sending professional short-sellers scrambling to cover losing bets.
first published: Mar 19, 2021 11:13 am

