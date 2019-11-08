After fake marksheet scam, Haryana to verify certificates of govt employees, students

After the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered the fake mark sheet scam in Haryana, the state government has decided to verify the boards’ mark sheets and educational certificates of every college student and state government employee.

The probing agency had recently discovered that a phoney educational board had been doling out fake educational certificates to applicants across India. They found that the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Bharat, Gwalior, had been issuing fake certificates to people, without even conducting examinations, to make quick money. What’s alarming is, several schools and colleges across the country are affiliated to that board.

According to a report by Indian Express, not just Haryana, but several state governments across India had “given equivalence to the examinations” conducted by this board. They are all set to start the verification process soon.

After CBI alerted the respective state governments last month, Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora decided to ask all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, deputy commissioners, commissioners of Ambala, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal, Faridabad, and Rohtak divisions, registrar of all universities, and managing directors and chief administrators of all boards and corporations across the state, to verify the certificates and mark sheets of their employees.

As per the Chief Secretary’s direction, any person found to have secured a job based on such dubious mark sheets or certificates issued by the concerned board would have his/her appointment cancelled immediately. Further punitive action will be taken against them as deemed fit by the authorities.

The website of the phoney board claims it is registered under the “Government of India, Planning Commission” and is run by the “Indian Trust Act, 1882”. However, a senior CBI officer claimed that the board is not registered.

“It is not entitled to conduct any examination or issue any mark sheets or certificates. We found that some people have obtained employment or admissions in higher studies in various states across the country, based on the marksheets or certificates issued by this board… Thus, we decided to write to the Chief Secretaries of all the states,” the officer said.