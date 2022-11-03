 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Elon Musk's 'bargaining', Zomato pitches 60% discount to Twitter owner

Curated by : Shylaja Varma
Nov 03, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Several Twitter users lapped up the chance to taunt Zomato, especially over its food delivery charges, after the food aggregator's pitch to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk took sole control of Twitter in a contentious $44 billion deal.

Zomato on Thursday joined the conversation on Elon Musk’s decision to bring in a fee for the blue tick of verification on Twitter, a widely debated topic that got nearly the whole of the internet talking.

Musk, the world’s richest man, declared an $8 per month fee to verify users' accounts, arguing the plan to charge users for the blue tick would solve the platform's issues with bots and trolls while creating a new revenue stream for the company.

In a cheeky tweet, Zomato encouraged the billionaire to give a 60 per cent discount.

“ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?” the food aggregator tweeted.

Several users lapped up the chance to taunt Zomato, especially over its food delivery charges.

“@elonmusk does not charge a crazy price and then give discount on it,” a Twitter user with the handle @TheSarcasticGuy wrote.

Last month, Zomato had shared another Elon Musk post on Instagram, imagining the Tesla and SpaceX to have messaged them with a request for pizza and Coke, supposedly promising “India’s first tasla”.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b*****it. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk, 51, tweeted, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Elon Musk took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal. He also fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

