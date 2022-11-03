After Elon Musk's 'bargaining', Zomato pitches 60% discount to Twitter owner

Zomato on Thursday joined the conversation on Elon Musk’s decision to bring in a fee for the blue tick of verification on Twitter, a widely debated topic that got nearly the whole of the internet talking.

Musk, the world’s richest man, declared an $8 per month fee to verify users' accounts, arguing the plan to charge users for the blue tick would solve the platform's issues with bots and trolls while creating a new revenue stream for the company.

In a cheeky tweet, Zomato encouraged the billionaire to give a 60 per cent discount.

“ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?” the food aggregator tweeted.

Several users lapped up the chance to taunt Zomato, especially over its food delivery charges.

“@elonmusk does not charge a crazy price and then give discount on it,” a Twitter user with the handle @TheSarcasticGuy wrote.

Last month, Zomato had shared another Elon Musk post on Instagram, imagining the Tesla and SpaceX to have messaged them with a request for pizza and Coke, supposedly promising “India’s first tasla”.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b*****it. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk, 51, tweeted, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Elon Musk took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal. He also fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.