App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 'Chai Tea', the West is now gushing over 'Ghee Oil' but Twitter users aren't impressed

Reportedly, their ‘ghee’ is available in various categories, such as vanilla bean ghee and a ghee chocolate spread called 'chocti.'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The West doesn’t fail to amuse us when it comes to emulating the ways of the Orient like it is something so exotic. After being mersmerised by ‘discovering’ leaf tableware and coming up with products such as “chai tea”, a company has now launched jars of 'ghee oil'. Yes, you heard us right.

Twitter users were quick to jump on to this. However, they didn’t restrict themselves to just fun comments this time. There were many who expressed displeasure and anger at the rather common practice of the West misappropriating Indian household goods, rebranding them and selling them at exorbitant rates.

According to Los Angeles-based Fourth & Heart, the company selling the exotic ‘ghee oil’, the product is a combination of "great taste of ghee with the high smoke point of grapeseed oil", making it "ideal for everything from saute and baking to frying and scrambling".

What’s worse? A Twitter user revealed later, that the said commodity is not even ghee (saturated butter) to begin with. The user posted: "I used this stupid ghee oil thing for 2 years thinking it was actual ghee. I realised last month only that it was just some random oils mixed together that somehow gave the ghee like texture."

related news

Reportedly, their ‘ghee’ is available in various categories, such as vanilla bean ghee and a ghee chocolate spread called 'chocti.'

According to the company's website, the ghee comes from grass-fed and pasture-raised New Zealand cows. The description further reads: “It’s packed with naturally-occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry.”

Anyway, if you are looking for a more rude shock, it costs $13.99, which amounts to Rs 1,000 approximately.

Here's what the people had to say:




 
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #India #trends #Twitter #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.