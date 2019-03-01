After 'Chai Tea', the West is now gushing over 'Ghee Oil' but Twitter users aren't impressed

The West doesn’t fail to amuse us when it comes to emulating the ways of the Orient like it is something so exotic. After being mersmerised by ‘discovering’ leaf tableware and coming up with products such as “chai tea”, a company has now launched jars of 'ghee oil'. Yes, you heard us right.

Twitter users were quick to jump on to this. However, they didn’t restrict themselves to just fun comments this time. There were many who expressed displeasure and anger at the rather common practice of the West misappropriating Indian household goods, rebranding them and selling them at exorbitant rates.

According to Los Angeles-based Fourth & Heart, the company selling the exotic ‘ghee oil’, the product is a combination of "great taste of ghee with the high smoke point of grapeseed oil", making it "ideal for everything from saute and baking to frying and scrambling".

What’s worse? A Twitter user revealed later, that the said commodity is not even ghee (saturated butter) to begin with. The user posted: "I used this stupid ghee oil thing for 2 years thinking it was actual ghee. I realised last month only that it was just some random oils mixed together that somehow gave the ghee like texture."

Reportedly, their ‘ghee’ is available in various categories, such as vanilla bean ghee and a ghee chocolate spread called 'chocti.'

According to the company's website, the ghee comes from grass-fed and pasture-raised New Zealand cows. The description further reads: “It’s packed with naturally-occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry.”

Anyway, if you are looking for a more rude shock, it costs $13.99, which amounts to Rs 1,000 approximately.



Here's what the people had to say:

