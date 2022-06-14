After BharatPe and Grofers, Ashneer Grover says time for ‘third unicorn’

Ashneer Grover, 40, tweeted about building a third 'unicorn' (Image credit: Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

Ashneer Grover, celebrating his 40th birthday today, announced that he is ready to get back into the world of business with plans to build another unicorn. In a post shared on Twitter, the entrepreneur hinted at an upcoming venture that he says will “disrupt another sector”.

Grover was previously MD and co-founder at BharatPe, a fintech company he helped build from the ground up until his bitter exit following allegations of financial irregularities. BharatPe had joined the unicorn club in August last year. A ‘unicorn’ is any privately-held startup with a valuation of $1 billion.

Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was associated with Grofers, another unicorn. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers (now Blinkit) until August 2017.

“Today I turn 40,” Grover wrote in his birthday post this morning. “Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations.

“For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” he tweeted alongside a photo of himself.

The former BharatPe MD had spoken about his plans of starting a new venture last month. Speaking at an entrepreneurial event held in Chandigarh, he opened up about his plans of starting a business without investors. "I wish to start my own venture with my own money and make it profitable," he said.

Grover’s remarkable career trajectory has nevertheless been marred with controversies. His public fallout with the board of BharatPe was well-documented and dissected – Grover described it as "a badly fought corporate battle". Before that, he was also placed on leave following allegations of using inappropriate language with an employee of Kotak Mahindra Bank.