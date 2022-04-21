After Akshay Kumar says he has not endorsed tobacco, Twitter digs out cigarette ad

Akshay Kumar has been slammed for being associated with brands selling tobacco products.

Actor Akshay Kumar, facing backlash for his association with a pan masala brand, announced on April 21 that he was stepping back from it. Kumar had appeared in a commercial for Vimal Elaichi, which is advertised as silver-coated cardamom with saffron.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Akshay Kumar claimed that he "has not and will not" endorse tobacco. Soon, Twitter users dug out an old cigarette ad of his.

"While I have not endorsed tobacco"!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand (rose petals preserve) kya? Liar," tweeted journalist Ujval Nanavati. "And then there's Bagpiper. And sugary colas. Pity a country where a person like you is a role model of success."

Another Twitter user, sharing the cigarette ad, said he wished there was more honesty in Kumar's statement announcing the end of his association with Vimal.



Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022



"Kindly don't say that you didn't endorse tobacco. You used to be a poster boy of Red and White cigarette. Isn't it?" a third person said.

Some users called for the boycott of actors who endorse tobacco.

Kumar has said that he was "deeply affected" by public reaction to his new ad. In his statement today, he apologised to his fans and followers.

Kumar said he will donate the fee he earned from Vimal to “a worthy cause”.

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.





