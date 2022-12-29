After AI artwork depicting Indian men goes viral, here are women according to stereotypes

The Delhi-based artist, who created stunning artworks of Indian men from different parts of the country based on stereotypes using Artificial Intelligence, has now done it again – this time with women.

Madhav Kohli, who has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, shared the new AI-generated women’s photos on Twitter to largely positive responses from viewers, just like the ones from Wednesday – which were men.

His first was of a Delhi woman, followed by several other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Kashmir and so on.

The artist shared photos of the men on Wednesday and added the women today. He put up a disclaimer as well pointing out that they are just based on stereotypes. “I know these are not accurate and not everyone is like this,” he captioned a post yesterday.

Take a look at the photos here:

Bengaluru and Mumbai were two cities which made it to the collection.

The artist used 'midjourney' to generate the artworks, like the portraits of men.

Over 3,200 people have liked the artwork for Delhi woman, the first in his Twitter thread. The artworks, both men and women, have now gone viral.