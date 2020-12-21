MARKET NEWS

After 28 years, CBI court to pronounce verdict in Sister Abhaya murder case on December 22

Sister Abhaya, an inmate of the Pius X convent in Kottayam, was found dead in the well within their compound on March 27, 1992.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:24 PM IST

Twenty-eight years after the mysterious death of a young nun in a convent at Kottayam district in Kerala, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court will pronounce its judgment in the case on December 22 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sister Abhaya, an inmate of the Pius X convent in Kottayam, was found dead in the well within their compound on March 27, 1992.

Facing trial in this notorious case are Catholic priest Thomas M. Kottur, the first accused and a nun, Seffi, who is the third accused.

The second accused in the case, another Catholic priest Jose Poothrikkayil, however, was discharged by the court last year.

A day before the judgement, main witness in the case K Rajau, alias Adakka Raju, told a Malayalam news channel Asianet that he was tortured for days together to own up to the crime by police officers, reported Hindustan Times.

Raju, a small-time robber, who was present on the convent premises at the time the incident took place told CBI officials that he saw two priests and a nun at the convent under mysterious circumstances. “I suffered a lot. I got big promises to own up to the crime, but I refused to budge. I want truth to come out,” he told the news channel.

The case has dragged on this far with, initially, both the Crime Branch and the CBI dismissing it as a suicide, but public activist Joemon Puthenpurackal formed an Acton Council and pursued the case, reported news agency IANS.

The turnaround came after Puthenpurackal managed to get the case reopened another time, following which the 13th batch of CBI officials arrested the three accused, including Poothrikkayil on November 19, 2008.

Poothrikkayil was formerly a Malayalam professor at the Kottayam college where Abhaya studied, while Kottor was the Diocesan chancellor of the Catholic Church at Kottayam, and Seffi a resident of the convent where the incident took place.

The three accused secured bail on January 1, 2009.

With inputs from agencies
