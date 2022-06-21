After 10 months of marriage, bride discovers her husband is actually a woman

A woman says she discovered her husband is not a man after 10 months (Representative Image)

An Indonesian woman is claiming that she fell for a marriage scam after discovering her husband of 10 months is actually a female con artist.

The woman shared her story on social media after her court case made national news in Indonesia. According to The Sun, this happened after the accused – identified by the initials AA – appeared before the Jambi District Court on Tuesday, June 14.

The woman, who goes by the initials NA in court filings, claims that she was conned out of IDR 300 million (around Rs 15 lakh) after she matched with the scammer on a dating app in May 2021.

AA allegedly claimed to be a US-trained surgeon and coal businessman. The two entered into a relationship and got married three months later in a nikah siri ceremony, which literally translates to secret wedding. Such marriages are not legally registered but recognised by religion. The two could not have a state-sanctioned wedding because AA could not produce the documents required.

The newlyweds lived in the house of NA’s parents for several months after the wedding. However, the bride’s parents soon became suspicious because AA could not produce any proof of being a businessman or a surgeon, and kept asking them for money.

Meanwhile, AA’s friends and family backed his claims, as if they were in on the scam.

To avoid suspicion, AA took NA to Lahat, South Sumatra, after a few months, where she was then locked into a house and prohibited from interacting with anyone, reports Coconuts Jakarta. NA says her ‘husband’ controlled her finances and even attempted to murder her by asking her to jump into a river, knowing full well she did not know how to swim.

In April, NA’s mother and Jambi Police managed to track the couple down. What followed has since made global headlines.

During the police interview, AA was revealed to be a woman – more specifically a female con artist who goes by the initials EY.

On social media, NA reportedly addressed a common query she kept receiving, claiming that her ‘husband’ always turned the lights off and blindfolded her before sex.

The victim's parents reported EY to the authorities and the trail in the case is ongoing.