Afghanistan's ex-finance minister now works as Uber driver in US

Former Finance Minister of Afghanistan Khalid Payenda. (Image credit: @KhalidPayenda/Twitter)

Former Afghanistan finance minister Khalid Payenda, who once oversaw a US-supported $6 billion budget, is now driving Uber in America to support his family.

Payenda resigned after the Taliban took over the country last August. He also works as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, The Washington Post reported.

Ghani, who is driving Uber in Washington DC, told the US daily from behind the wheel of a Honda Accord, "If I complete 50 trips in the next two days, I receive a $95 bonus".

One night earlier this week, he made “a little over $150 for six hours’ work, not counting his commute – a mediocre night”.

The Post recorded Payenda telling one passenger his move from Kabul to Washington had been “quite an adjustment”. Although he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to support his family, he said, “Right now, I don’t have any place. I don’t belong here and I don’t belong there. It’s a very empty feeling.”

Afghanistan faces a humanitarian and economic crisis, with its assets frozen and cut off from international aid that would require recognition of the Taliban government which replaced the US-supported regime.

Days before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, was “welcomed” to the United Arab Emirates. He was alleged to have taken with him $169 million, from his country’s treasury.

The Post described Payenda’s experience in late 2020, when his mother died of COVID-19 in an impoverished Kabul hospital. He became finance minister after that. He now wished he had not.

“I saw a lot of ugliness, and we failed,” he said. “I was part of the failure. It’s difficult when you look at the misery of the people and you feel responsible.”

Payenda told the Post he believed Afghans “didn’t have the collective will to reform, to be serious”. But he also said the US betrayed its commitment to democracy and human rights after making Afghanistan a centerpiece of post-9/11 policy.

“Maybe there were good intentions initially but the United States probably didn’t mean this,” he said.

Payenda resigned as finance minister a week before the Taliban seized Kabul, as his relationship with Ghani deteriorated. Fearing the president would have him arrested, he left for the US, where he joined his family and eventually took up driving for Uber.