Afghan woman shares a story of how a New York bus driver helped her, wins the internet

A student from Afghanistan studying in New York University shared a heartwarming story on Twitter recently in which she narrated an incident of how a bus driver helped her reach the correct destination after she had boarded the wrong bus.

The student, identified as Shkula Zadran who is pursuing her Masters in Global Affairs, stated that she found herself in trouble in the middle of the night after boarding the wrong bus and did not have the money. Under such circumstances, the bus driver, who was identified as Noel, offered her a ride to her destination.

The student took the driver's number to send money for the gesture but he declined the offer.

"It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination.

Got his number and zelled him a few bucks to show appreciation, but he refused to take it. @NJTRANSIT You got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace.

He decided to be kind and help me right after a bunch of passengers cussed him out literally for no reason. The people who work in the public services industry deserve respect and appreciation. We can simply say a "Thank You" after our ride," she wrote on Twitter.

The tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom praised the man for his gesture.

"He has grown up as a real man and this world need many like him," one user wrote.

