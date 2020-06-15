AFCAT 2020 application process starts, here's how you can join the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started accepting AFCAT applications for the posts of Group A gazetted officers in flying and ground duty, both technical and non-technical.

Aspiring candidates can visit their official website afcat.cdac.in to download and fill up the application form for the AFCAT examination 2020 that will be conducted on September 19, 2020.

Applications will be accepted from June 15 to July 14 and the admission cards for the examination will be released on September 4. The officer’s training course will start in July 2021.

Here are the steps candidates must follow to apply for AFCAT 2020 and become an Indian Air Force pilot.

Step 1: Visit the official website of afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab showing application forms for AFCAT 2020.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your email id or phone number to generate a password.

Step 4: Fill up the application form duly and pay the examination fees online.

Step 5: Submit the form.

Eligibility criteria for AFCAT 2020:

All aspiring IAF pilots must be aged between 20 to 24 years and must not be born before July 1997 or after July 1, 2001. The maximum age limit for ground duty staff is 26 years. Notably, all AFCAT candidates aged below 25 years ought to be unmarried and must secure more than 50 percent marks in their Class 12 Physics and Mathematics board exams.