Aero India 2023 impact: Bengaluru airport flights to be affected from February 8 to 17. See details

Commercial flight operations at the Bengaluru airport will be impacted for ten days, starting February 8 because of Aero India 2023 that will be held not far from the airport.

Flight operations would be impacted for a few hours from February 8 to February 17 as the Bengaluru airport airspace will be closed to facilitate the air show and its rehearsals.

The 14th edition of “Aero India”, known as Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, will be held from February 13 to 17.

Here are the details of Bengaluru airport closure due to Aero India 2023:



From February 8 to 11, the airspace will be closed for a total of six hours every day for the Aero India 2023 rehearsals. The airspace will be closed from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Kempegowda International Airport authorities said.



On February 12 and 13, the airspace will be closed for just three hours each day, from 9 am to 12 pm.



On February 14 and 15, the airspace will be closed for an even shorter time, from 12 pm to 2:30 pm, the airport said.

On the last two days of Aero India, i.e., February 16 and 17, Bengaluru airport’s airspace will be closed in two slots, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm for air displays.

Bengaluru has been hosting the prestigious biennial air show and aviation exhibition for over two decades.

The five-day show will witness a combination of major aerospace and defence trade exposition and mesmerising aerobatics involving the display of manoeuvres by military aircraft and aerobatic teams such as Sarang.