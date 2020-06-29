App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsAdvertising
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why have so many companies decided against advertising on Facebook?

Several major brands such as Ben & Jerry's, Unilever, Honda, Levi Strauss and Co, Coca-Cola, Mozilla, JanSport, Starbucks and Pepsi Co, have moved off Facebook over the Zuckerberg's lax approach towards policing hate speeches on the social media platform

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 20 major companies have pulled out their advertisements from Facebook over CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s reluctance to police hate speeches shared on the platform. The lax approach of the tech behemoth towards misinformation and hate speech has cost it dearly in terms of both money and repute.

The outrage against social media platform Facebook grew louder in June after Zuckerberg refused to take any action against the US President Donald Trump’s Instagram post that read: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Notably, Facebook owns Instagram.

Gradually, several groups and civil rights coalitions started pressuring Facebook to take a stronger stance against online hate speeches. This eventually led to the launch of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, whereby advertisers were urged to pull out of the platform completely by July.

Close


Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott: Reports

related news



Several major brands have since moved off Facebook, such as Ben & Jerry's, Unilever, Honda, Levi Strauss & Co, Coca-Cola, Mozilla, JanSport, Starbucks and Pepsi Co. Let us take a look at what some of these brands had to say:







Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Advertisers #Facebook #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg #Hate Speech

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.