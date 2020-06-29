Why have so many companies decided against advertising on Facebook?

Over 20 major companies have pulled out their advertisements from Facebook over CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s reluctance to police hate speeches shared on the platform. The lax approach of the tech behemoth towards misinformation and hate speech has cost it dearly in terms of both money and repute.

The outrage against social media platform Facebook grew louder in June after Zuckerberg refused to take any action against the US President Donald Trump’s Instagram post that read: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Notably, Facebook owns Instagram.

Gradually, several groups and civil rights coalitions started pressuring Facebook to take a stronger stance against online hate speeches. This eventually led to the launch of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, whereby advertisers were urged to pull out of the platform completely by July.



Several major brands have since moved off Facebook, such as Ben & Jerry's, Unilever, Honda, Levi Strauss & Co, Coca-Cola, Mozilla, JanSport, Starbucks and Pepsi Co. Let us take a look at what some of these brands had to say:





We are united in the pursuit of equality and justice, and stand with the Black community in the face of systemic racism and discrimination. Honda values are grounded in human respect and we must take action.

Count us out @Facebook. We stand with the @NAACP & @ADL to #StopHateforProfit. JanSport will stop advertising on @Facebook & @Instagram for the month of July and join the fight for stricter policies that keep racist, violent & hateful content from proliferating on these platforms

We have taken the decision to stop advertising on @Facebook, @Instagram & @Twitter in the US.

We have taken the decision to stop advertising on @Facebook, @Instagram & @Twitter in the US.

The polarized atmosphere places an increased responsibility on brands to build a trusted & safe digital ecosystem. Our action starts now until the end of 2020.



We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.

