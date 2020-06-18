Unlock 1.0 | Ad volumes on TV continue to rise, news and GEC see positive growth: Report

With ease in lockdown restrictions and resumption in supply chain, advertising volume on TV is continuing to see an uptick.

According to TAM AdEx-Television Advertising Report-I, ad volumes on TV have seen a 63 percent growth from May 9 till June 13.

During the same period, ad volume grew from 3,989 hours to 6,488 hours.

Average ad volume grew by 32 percent during Week 22-23 (period between May 30 and June 12) compared to Week 19-21 (period between May 9 and 30).

The growth in ad volume can primarily be attributed to the news genre, which has accounted for 35 percent share in the total ad volume between April 1 and June 13.

News is followed by GEC (General Entertainment Channel) at 24 percent, movies at 23 percent share, music and kids with seven percent and three percent respectively.

An interesting aspect is that in the sports genre, it is not cricket that is attracting advertisers but football. In fact, 60 percent of the ads during LIVE sports have been for football.

Coming to number of advertisers, the week starting June 6 recorded the highest number of new advertisers and brands since the beginning of April.

During the week starting May 9, there were 1,140 advertisers, which grew to 1,234 in the week starting June 6.

However, the week starting June 13 has seen a decline in the number of advertisers to 1,179.

When it comes to number of brands, the figure grew from 1,660 in Week-19 (week starting May 9) to 1,967 in Week-23 (week starting June 6), but declined to 1,903 in the week starting June 13.

Between March and June, the top advertisers were mostly from the FMCG sector including HUL, Reckitt Benckiser India, and ITC among others.

The week starting May 16 not only saw new advertisers including Vivo, Cadbury, Kia Motors, Faasos, Bajaj, Sharp India, Hoichoi , Apple coming to TV, but also 20 advertisers including Amazon, Byju’s, MPL, Sun Pharma, Netflix among others increasing their ad spends on TV.

Besides, in May, the volume of advertising levels of soft drinks and air conditioners increased the most for obvious reasons.

Ad volumes for 'soft drink: non-aerated' category grew from 0.67 lakh FCT in Week-17 (week starting April 25) to 1.43 lakh FCT in Week-20 (week starting May 16).

Similarly, ad volumes for 'soft drink: aerated' category grew from 0.02 lakh FCT in Week-17 to 1.61 lakh FCT in Week-20.

As for air conditioners and air coolers, the volumes have grown from 0.10 lakh FCT in Week-17 to 0.24 lakh FCT in Week-20, and 0.22 lakh FCT to 0.42 lakh FCT in the same period, respectively.