MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsAdvertising

Movie and news genre on TV saw rise in ad volumes in 2020 despite COVID-19

The movie genre saw highest share of ad volume last year at 23 percent which was 21 percent in 2019.

Maryam Farooqui
January 07, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While ad volumes on television in 2020 fell due to the COVID-19 impact as brands shied away from advertising for the initial few months of lockdown, genres like movies and news saw a strong recovery in volumes in the various phases of unlocking.

According to data by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, a TV audience measurement analysis firm, the movie genre saw 11 percent rise in ad volumes on TV as compared to 2019.

In addition, the movie genre saw the highest share of ad volume last year at 23 percent which was 21 percent in 2019.

New subgenres in movies saw growth in ad volumes

In the movie genre, among the top five subgenres Bhojpuri and Kannada movies were the new entrants and Bengali movies moved up two ranks with eight percent share. Hindi movies continued to remain at the top with 46 percent share of ad volumes. English movies which ranked second in 2019 was not present among the top five subgenres last year.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

When it comes to regional channels, ad volumes saw 18 percent rise in 2020 compared to 2019.

Advertisers on movie channels

More than 500 advertisers advertised exclusively last year as compared to 2019 in the movie genre. HUL topped among the advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser. Toilet soaps were at the top among different categories with nine percent share of ad volumes in 2020.

News channels also saw rise in ad volumes

Along with the movie genre, news channels also recorded growth in ad volumes despite the COVID-19 impact.

Ad volumes on the news genre grew by five percent as compared to 2019. Average ad volumes grew by 49 percent during the period after lockdown (period between July and December) as compared to the lockdown (April to June) period.

Hindi news channels remained on top with 33 percent share of ad volumes.

Count of advertisers and brands which dropped by 30 percent in the second quarter of 2020 recovered by 33 percent and 36 percent respectively in the fourth quarter.

For the news genre, Reckitt Benckiser was the top advertiser for as long as seven months.
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #Advertising #coronavirus
first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.