Movie and news genre on TV saw rise in ad volumes in 2020 despite COVID-19

While ad volumes on television in 2020 fell due to the COVID-19 impact as brands shied away from advertising for the initial few months of lockdown, genres like movies and news saw a strong recovery in volumes in the various phases of unlocking.

According to data by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, a TV audience measurement analysis firm, the movie genre saw 11 percent rise in ad volumes on TV as compared to 2019.

In addition, the movie genre saw the highest share of ad volume last year at 23 percent which was 21 percent in 2019.

New subgenres in movies saw growth in ad volumes

In the movie genre, among the top five subgenres Bhojpuri and Kannada movies were the new entrants and Bengali movies moved up two ranks with eight percent share. Hindi movies continued to remain at the top with 46 percent share of ad volumes. English movies which ranked second in 2019 was not present among the top five subgenres last year.

When it comes to regional channels, ad volumes saw 18 percent rise in 2020 compared to 2019.

Advertisers on movie channels

More than 500 advertisers advertised exclusively last year as compared to 2019 in the movie genre. HUL topped among the advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser. Toilet soaps were at the top among different categories with nine percent share of ad volumes in 2020.

News channels also saw rise in ad volumes

Along with the movie genre, news channels also recorded growth in ad volumes despite the COVID-19 impact.

Ad volumes on the news genre grew by five percent as compared to 2019. Average ad volumes grew by 49 percent during the period after lockdown (period between July and December) as compared to the lockdown (April to June) period.

Hindi news channels remained on top with 33 percent share of ad volumes.

Count of advertisers and brands which dropped by 30 percent in the second quarter of 2020 recovered by 33 percent and 36 percent respectively in the fourth quarter.

For the news genre, Reckitt Benckiser was the top advertiser for as long as seven months.