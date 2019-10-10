App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:35 PM IST

Moneycontrol Pro: The Great Diwali Discount; subscribe for only Rs 289 for a year

You can now get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service for as little as Rs 289 for the first year. Use code "DIWALI".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dear Reader,

We invite you to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and move to the next level of data, tools and content that we have to offer.

Moneycontrol Pro (available both on your desktop and mobile app) offers subscribers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas. It also makes the Moneycontrol app totally ad free on your mobile.

Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game. Deeper insights into economy, business, politics and policy, and more importantly add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.

By subscribing to Moneycontrol Pro, you will be joining a happy base of users who make informed decisions via the platform.

You can now get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service for as little as Rs 289 for the first year. Use code "DIWALI".

The offer is valid from October 10 to November 10, 2019.

Features of Moneycontrol Pro

*On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

*Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

*Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

* Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

*Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.

This is only the beginning. We promise to add more features to help you stay on top of the game.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:54 pm

