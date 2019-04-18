Kerala Congress leader’s ad campaign says ‘educating girls a waste’, draws flak

In a sharp contradiction to what has been the legacy of the ‘grand old party’ of India, Congress leader K Sudhakaran recently came up with misogynist campaign video depicting the family dynamics in India.

The video features two men, with one of them discussing how one of his children has been asking for a share of his property. Cut to the next scene, the man’s demure daughter is seen serving tea to him and his friend, while his son just stomps in, calling out his sister for not completing a chore.

Upon observing the situation, the father tells his friend that his daughter has always been incapable of communicating effectively and that educating her went to “waste”. The friend then nods in agreement and says that his son is better suited for all this.

Towards the end of the video, instead of revolting, the meek daughter just smiles sheepishly, which probably was an attempt to portray that “ideal women” are supposed to be timid.

What is clear here is that the advertisement is a blatant jibe at his rival PK Sreemathy of CPI(M). Sudhakaran was possibly looking at communicating the fact that sending women to Parliament may prove to be a grave mistake, and that a man is better suited to do the job.



One of your candidate, k Sudhakaran from Kannur, has put out a video saying sending women to parliament is useless. Any thoughts? Atleast remind @INCKerala about legacy of your grandmother.

— ivansikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) April 16, 2019



Even by the lowest liberal standards, a comment like the one made by K. Sudhakaran, the INC candidate from Kannur must be condemned by @INCIndia. Especially since gender equality is one of key election planks this time in Kerala in the wake of the Sabarimala situation.

— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 17, 2019



The summary of ad released by working president of @INCIndia kerala, K Sudhakaran, is the following:

He should be preferred over his opponent, P.K.Sreemathy, since he's a man. Not shocked since he earlier attacked @vijayanpinarayi for acting like a woman & not a man. — balu sunil (@balusunil2) April 17, 2019



Hello @RahulGandhi. This is a video by your Kannur candidate Sudhakaran. It says, don't vote for the woman, 'send the man' to the Parliament because he will get things done. Do you agree with this? What will Sonia Gandhi have to say? Sudhakaran's team has not apologised.

— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) April 17, 2019



WOW. @RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor UDF candidate K Sudhakaran ad against LDF candidate Sreemathy Teacher says "vote for the man" since educating women is a waste! Congress believes women shouldn't enter Sabarimala - nor schools, politics, Parliament?!

— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 17, 2019

Not only did the video draw flak from people across the country almost immediately, but hundreds of people also called out his evident sexism. While many condemned the video, many others sought its removal too.And this is really not the first time the Congress leader has made sexist remarks. He had ridiculed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming him to be “worse than a woman”.