App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsAdvertising
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala Congress leader’s ad campaign says ‘educating girls a waste’, draws flak

In the video, the patriarch of a family tells his friend that his daughter has always been incapable of communicating effectively and that educating her went to “waste”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
K Sudhakaran (Image: Facebook)
K Sudhakaran (Image: Facebook)
Whatsapp

In a sharp contradiction to what has been the legacy of the ‘grand old party’ of India, Congress leader K Sudhakaran recently came up with misogynist campaign video depicting the family dynamics in India.

The video features two men, with one of them discussing how one of his children has been asking for a share of his property. Cut to the next scene, the man’s demure daughter is seen serving tea to him and his friend, while his son just stomps in, calling out his sister for not completing a chore.

Upon observing the situation, the father tells his friend that his daughter has always been incapable of communicating effectively and that educating her went to “waste”. The friend then nods in agreement and says that his son is better suited for all this.

related news

Towards the end of the video, instead of revolting, the meek daughter just smiles sheepishly, which probably was an attempt to portray that “ideal women” are supposed to be timid.

What is clear here is that the advertisement is a blatant jibe at his rival PK Sreemathy of CPI(M). Sudhakaran was possibly looking at communicating the fact that sending women to Parliament may prove to be a grave mistake, and that a man is better suited to do the job.

Not only did the video draw flak from people across the country almost immediately, but hundreds of people also called out his evident sexism. While many condemned the video, many others sought its removal too.




And this is really not the first time the Congress leader has made sexist remarks. He had ridiculed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming him to be “worse than a woman”.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Mahesh's Babu's Maharshi has been completed successfully

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Former Congress Leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to Join SAD Tomorrow

Happy birthday Kourtney Kardashian: Nobody is Better than Her on a Bea ...

Elections 2019: Prakash Raj Urges Masses To Cast Their Vote

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Bridal Veil on Love & Wedding Cover of ...

Is Jet Airways Shutdown Really Temporary? Why Getting It Back in the S ...

Naxals Trigger IED Blast Amid Polling in Chhattisgarh, No Casualty Rep ...

Computer Baba Lends Support to Congress, Announces Road Show to Reveal ...

WATCH | Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar Have a Surprise for Hyderabad's ...

‘Imagine If I Had Fielded Terror Accused’: Tweet That Ended Mehboo ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Polling picks up in Puducherry with 22.69 ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.