IPL 2020, festive season help TV report highest ad volumes in last 5 years

Advertising volume on television is increasing significantly, despite COVID-19. In fact, television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India’s (BARC) recent data shows that ad volumes on TV have hit a new high.

In week 43, which is between October 24 and 30, ad volumes on TV increased to 38.7 million seconds, the highest in the last five years or since week 16 in 2015.

According to BARC, the festive season and big-ticket properties like Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) have led to this growth.

Ask Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, media and digital marketing communications company, and he says the credit goes to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2020, which started in the UAE on September 19, will end on November 10.

Brands interested in IPL more

“The big difference this year is that IPL, the single-biggest TV event in India, which usually happens in April, started in September. Also, things are opening up and there is some pent-up demand in categories like auto. It is a great time for brands to advertise because effective rates are less. So, brands can get more bang for their buck and many brands are taking advantage of that. This period is good because IPL and festive season have come together,” he said.

He further said that while all properties on TV are benefitting, thanks to the festive period, IPL stands out because it is for a short period of time and everyone watches it.

Festive period-- favourite of brands

N Chandramouli, chief executive officer at TRA Research, a consumer analytics and brand insights company, said: “Despite every brand having drastically cut down on ad-spends, advertising in this period could not be missed. Brands are hoping that they can stir buyer sentiment to buy.”

“In a recent Consumer Buying Propensity whitepaper by TRA, we found that categories like apparel, consumer electronics, F&B, FMCG, mobiles and two-wheelers will see the biggest consumer spends. TV, home furniture and jewellery are next on the list. However, the other segments may not see much demand despite ad-spends,” he said.

The brand that is on top of the list in terms of ad volumes in week 43 on TV is the e-commerce platform Amazon, which has recorded 20,492 insertions.

Ad insertion refers to inserting advertising message into a media stream such as a TV programme.

Amazon is followed by Dettol, Surf Excel, Lizol and Glow & Lovely, which have recorded 18,035, 17,637, 16,671 and 14,429 ad insertions, respectively.

What is more interesting is that BARC data says ad volumes are coming to normal as compared to week 43 in 2018 when TV had recorded 36.6 million seconds ad volumes, the third highest week in terms of ad volumes on TV in the last five years.

Ad volumes this year in week 43 have seen a 5.7 percent jump compared to week 43 in 2018.

TV advertising still under pressure

While ad volumes going up is a strong sign of recovery for the TV industry, which is still under pressure due to the Coronavirus impact, Bhasin thinks that looking at one week's data, one should not get too excited. “Such a trend, post the festive season, is more important to see.”

“While there is no V-shaped revival, what is happening is that every month, it is getting better than the previous one. April was the lowest point because the industry fell by 60-65 percent. June onwards, it started recovering. However, for the whole year, it will still end up 15-20 percent negative. But it (advertising on TV) is improving rapidly,” added Bhasin.

He also said that more volume doesn’t always mean more ad spends. “There is a correlation but it doesn’t necessarily mean a financial boom because spend is a function of both the volume and price.”

Chandramouli said that TV slots are going at a heavy discount currently.

“Ad spends, during pre-Diwali this year, are only 30-40 percent of last year’s pre-Diwali spend,” he added.