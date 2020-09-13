IPL 2020: Big spenders are back as Vi says happy to help

The telecom operators Vodafone and Idea Cellular have been big spenders during cricket especially the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the brands were off the field since 2018 but they are back in action in a new avatar.

As a merged entity and with a new brand identity, Vodafone-Idea as Vi will be the co-presenting sponsor of IPL 2020.

If we look at how much a co-presenting sponsorship deal costs during IPL, media experts say that the rate quoted is around Rs 2 crore per game. For this year with 56 matches, the overall co-presenting sponsorship deal is likely to be around Rs 112 crore.

Also, a co-presenting sponsor gets ad slot of around 180 seconds per game.

On an average, there are around three to four brands as co-presenting sponsors and around 10 brands as associate sponsors.

Vodafone which was one of the biggest brands to advertise during IPL was lying low in the last two years. In 2018, the company cut its ad spends and opted out of being an official sponsor and was only a spot buyer during the 11th edition of IPL.

The telecom company was known to spend around 20-30 percent of its annual marketing budget on IPL. In fact, a Pitch Madison Report 2018 estimates Vodafone’s ad spend during IPL at around Rs 200-300 crore.

Also, it was Vodafone that introduced the world to ZooZoos, the white creatures with ballooned bodies and egg-heads who were used to promote value added services of Vodafone in 2009, the 2nd edition of IPL.

The ZooZoos, who made Vodafone the buzziest brand in 2017, will be back this year .

Along with ZooZoos Vodafone had also introduced couple Asha and Bala during 2017 which also helped the brand create strong social conversations.

According to Maxus, the global media agency of Group M which analysed the social conversations that took place during 10th edition of IPL, Asha and Bala Vodafone ads trumped other ads during that season of IPL.

Even Idea Cellular has been among the top brands to advertise during IPL with its campaigns like Idea Oonglee Cricket (IPL 3) for which there were around 40 TVCs or television commercials featuring cricketers like Virendra Sehwag and actors like Abhishek Bahchan or the Get Idea 3G campaign (IPL 4) which was to introduce the launch of 3G services by the company.

Over the years, as individual companies both the brands have spent heavily in terms of marketing during IPL.

Now, the new edition of IPL will once again see strong spends from both the brands but not as Vodafone and Idea but as Vi as the company is betting big on IPL as well the upcoming festive period.