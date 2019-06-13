ICC Cricket World Cup to put growth in ad spends on front foot, likely to grow 11.4% in 2019: Dentsu report

The advertising market is seeing a strong momentum in India and the proof of this is the latest estimate by Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), which forecasts double-digit growth of 11.4 percent to reach Rs 69,690 crore in 2019, up from its January forecast of 10.6 percent and higher than 10.8 percent growth last year.

According to the report, the ICC Cricket World Cup will put growth in ad spend on the front foot this year. But other key events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are also key drivers for the rise in spends this year.

DAN expects digital to continue to grow and believes it could overtake newsprint by 2020.

Despite digital growth, TV continues to be dominant as it enjoys unmatched share of audiences.

With 38.9 percent allocation of advertising spends, TV is forecast to expand in 2019 by 9.5 percent to reach Rs 27,140 crore.

The digital media spend is forecast to grow by 32.7 percent in 2019 to account for Rs 14,410 crore, making up 21 percent share of total spend.

“India is at the cusp of a major change. We are, as of today, seeing significant churn in the media consumption habits which is therefore driving change in ad spends. With the expansion of online video via mobile devices, the role of TV is changing and entertainment at one’s own pace is becoming the norm. This is driving media owners to relook at their product and distribution strategies,” said Kartik Iyer, President, Amplifi India.

On the other hand, television continues to be the leading media in 2019 and will contribute 39 percent share of total spend. TV is, however, seeing a drop in share over the years moving from 39.6 percent share to projected 37.9 percent share in 2020.

A look at recently released TAM AdEx cross-media political ad analysis data for TV, Print and Radio for the recently concluded general elections shows that election campaigns on television remained ahead of other mediums throughout the election period in 2014.

The TAM AdEx analysis is for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 19, 2019.

During April-May, more than 90 percent of the political ad insertions appeared on television, while it was 80 percent in the same period in 2014.

While ad insertions peaked in the month of May, there was a three-fold rise in ad insertions of political ads on television in May this year.