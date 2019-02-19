Here's why the advertising world is betting big on 2019

The Indian advertising market is on a high growth trajectory and is expected to grow by 16.4 percent in 2019. The bullishness is due to several factors like the upcoming general elections, ICC World Cup, and the Indian Premiere League (IPL) which will drive growth in segments like television, print and radio.

The advertising market for other segments like cinema, digital and out-of-home will grow for various reasons including the increase in the number of multiplexes. E-commerce will drive the digital ad space and over the top (OTT) platforms will dominate out-of-home advertising.

According to Pitch Madison Advertising report (PMAR) 2019, the ad market which will add Rs 9,980 crore in 2019, taking the total advertising expenditure (ADEX) to Rs 70,888 crore, will be an all-time high for the market.

The year will see a substantial increase in government spending due to the general elections scheduled before May. After seeing the potential of advertising used as a tool by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 elections, many parties will be taking to advertising to improve their winning chances.

Many regional parties will focus on advertising on television during the pre-election period, which will be a growth driver for TV ADEX. The report expects television advertising expenditure to grow by 18 percent in 2019.

With every election focusing on rural economy even in 2019, advertisers will tap into the money that will be available to the people. FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) will see growth on the back of rural demand.

The report said that India is probably the only major market where print advertising is growing and the advertising expenditure is expected to grow 5 percent in 2019, courtesy political campaigns.

Other categories like real estate, education and auto sector will aid print ADEX.

Along with elections, the two major events this year are IPL and the ICC World Cup. Star India may demand more from advertisers for IPL given the success of the event last year.

The channel’s sports arm – Star Sports – is aggressively selling both the cricketing events across TV and Hotstar (OTT platform) to cross last year’s high revenue.

OTT platforms are also emerging as the preferred choice for advertisers. Sectors like FMCG, BFSI and e-commerce will drive growth in digital marketing, which will help digital medium grow at 33 percent.

The report added that spends will be focused on mobile and that 90 percent of all ad impressions will be delivered on the device.

It will be a good year for movie business too, with the report projecting it to grow by 30 percent in 2019 on the back of an increase in the number of multiplexes in cities as well as towns, digitisation of single screens and growth in regional cinema.