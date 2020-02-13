App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dream11 ranks 3 amid top advertisers, Indian Ad market to grow at 10% in 2020: Report

While the entry of Dream11 in the top 10 advertisers list is interesting, India’s advertising expenditure (Adex) growth may not seem attractive, especially for television.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The new kid on the block in the top 50 advertisers list of India for the year 2019 is fantasy sports company Dream11, ranking three on the charts.

Amid the top 10 advertisers, HUL is leading with spends of about Rs 3,400 crore followed by Amazon, Dream11, Reliance, Maruti, P&G, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo and Vini, according to Pitch Madison Advertising 2020 Report released on February 13.

The report noted that the top 50 advertisers in the country account for 33 percent of the advertising market.

For 2020, the report predicts a subdued first half for Adex. However, things could look better in the second half.

Adex for 2020 is projected to grow at 10.4 percent. The total Adex is expected to move up to Rs 74,650 crore, an increase of Rs 7,048 crore.

Of the total increase of Rs 7,048 crore, the maximum contribution will come from digital at Rs 4,387 crore or 62 percent.

According to the report, digital will continue to see a healthy growth rate – growing at 28.4 percent this year. It will account for 27 percent share of Adex at almost Rs 20,000 crore (precisely Rs 19,854 crore).

While television will continue to be the largest medium in terms of advertising expenditure, with a share of 36 percent, the growth rate will be muted at 6.8 percent in 2020.

TV is likely to reach a total figure close to Rs 27,003 crore this year on the back of IPL, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and Hindi GECs’ (General Entertainment Channels) premium shows.

In 2019 as well, TV’s Adex growth rate remained subdued at 8 percent against the projection of 11 percent.

For TV, the headwinds last year were the NTO (New Tariff Order) coming into effect, collapse of popular FTA (Free To Air) channels and dull festive season on account of the economic slowdown.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:31 pm

