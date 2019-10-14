App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsAdvertising
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Did you know 84% of Instagram users use the platform for shopping?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you thought Instagram is only for sharing pictures and videos then think again.

According to a digital and social media agency, WATConsult from Dentsu Aegis Network, 84 percent of Instagram users shops using the platform.

A survey conducted on a sample of 1,917 respondents revealed 63 percent of the users are influenced by the platform resulting in higher likelihood to shop via Instagram.

Amid all respondents, more than half of the respondents shopped on Instagram, the study said.

In addition, close to three fourth of the users from small metros and small towns have shopped on Instagram.

Ads on Instagram on health and fitness are seen to be engaging due to their visual representation.

Plus, ads for movies, video games and music are entertaining. For fashion and accessories, it is perceived as authentic.

Pharmacy-related products are perceived to be trusted according to the users of the platform although the level of engagement with this category is low, due to the less appealing visuals.

The users perceive travel ads to be interesting, but the relevance depends upon the type of offering the travel brands are providing and how significant the ads are to the consumers as per their present or future travel plans.

The study pointed out that more than 75 percent of the shoppers have had a satisfactory experience while shopping from Instagram and a majority of them are likely to shop in the future as well.

Currently, Instagram has 117.1 million monthly active users and the average time spent per user is 45 minutes.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #Advertising #Companies

