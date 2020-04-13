Coronavirus impact: Video OTTs contributing big to advertisements on TV

The video streaming business is trending more than ever as people are confined to the four walls of their homes, limiting their options for entertainment.

To let more people discover the content that they have to offer, OTT platforms are advertising more, especially on TV.

According to BARC-Nielsen data, OTTs are the third highest contributors on TV in terms of ad volumes.

The category grew 183 percent in week 13, that is the week starting March 28, over Pre- COVID-19 week 2 to week 4, which is the period between January 11 and 31.

Another report, on OTT ad volumes on TV, shows similar trends.

The TAM Axis report, which considers a period from January 1 to March 18, 2020, suggests that ad insertions of OTT platforms rose to 40 percent in March 2020 as compared to February 2020.

A total of 16 new OTT players advertised on TV during the same period.

In March this year, OTTs registered more than 4,100 ads per day on TV.

Number of ads per day observed a 66 percent growth this year between January and March, as compared to the same period last year.

Besides, OTT ad volumes on TV grew 33 percent between January and March 2020, as compared to the the same period last year.

The first three months of 2020 recorded 1.7 times more ads of OTT platforms, compared to January to March 2019.

Amid genres on TV, GECs (general entertainment channels), movies and news channels were the preferred categories by OTTs for advertising.

Feature films topped for OTT platform advertising with 1/4th of ad volumes of OTT platforms, followed by drama/daily soaps and news – with 13 percent share each.

With 26 percent share, Hotstar was the top OTT in terms of ad volumes on TV in March.

Ad volumes are growing, so is consumption

The consumption of content on video OTTs have increased; proof being BARC-Nielsen data, that suggests Indians are spending as much as four hours a week on video on-demand (VoD) platforms on their smartphones.

According to the report, there has been a 12 percent increase during the COVID-19 disruption week 3, which is period between March 28 and April 3, as compared to pre-COVID-19 time, which is the period between January 13 and February 02.