Coronavirus impact: Both ad volumes and spends will increase in festive period, say experts

Ad volumes picking up in the week starting May 16 brought some respite to broadcasters. And it looks like this uptick will continue, according to expert opinion.

According to Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC & Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, advertising is coming back and will be stronger in the coming months.

“While April saw the lowest dip, in May second half there was slight improvement in ad volumes. Now, Diwali will spur rural demand and we can expect normalcy by that time in terms of advertising on TV,” Bhasin told Moneycontrol.

He said FMCG will continue to be the biggest category. After all, the category advertised even during lockdown.

He added that due to coronavirus and lockdown, the advertising market is likely to see a 10-12 percent decrease by year-end.

Many ad agencies had expected a 10-12 percent growth for the ad market before the rapid spread of the infection in India.

Adding to this, Sunil Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India said, “As India entered the lockdown mode in March, advertising volumes started dipping week on week. In weeks 19 and 20, ad volumes went up by 16 percent which shows economic uptrend and is a good sign for the TV industry.”

“The count of advertisers went up by three percent and brand count went up by five percent in week 20. There was a 14 percent increase in new brands entering the market in week 20 as compared to previous weeks. In week 21, ad volumes went up by 9.6 percent as compared to week 20. As relaxations continue to happen and with the revival of economic environment, we are hopeful that the ad volumes will continue to improve,” he added.

Concurring with Bhasin and Lulla on uptick in advertising, Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital said, “This uptick will continue as many new verticals open up for advertising post-lockdown. Also, there will be some shift of advertisers from print to TV. Many verticals are opening up for increasing ad spends once lockdown is uplifted. Auto has also shown initial signs.”

While ad volumes have seen an uptick, it is still 23 percent lower than pre-COVID period.

An industry expert pointed out that while FCTs (Free Commercial Time) will increase month on month, the pre-COVID volume will not come before the festive period.

He said currently channels are operating at less than half of their ad inventory, approximately around 40 percent and this is likely to go up to the pre-COVID level in the festive period.

In terms of ad spends, the expert said ad rates have gone down and channels are offering around 40 percent discounts. But this too is likely to go back to pre-COVID levels in the festive period.

He added, "Fresh content on General Entertainment Channels (GECs) will come back as there is some resumption in shooting work and that will help GECs command their pre-COVID ad rates. Currently, GECs are operating at 1/10th of their ad rates. They have been one of the most impacted genres on TV."

Another interesting aspect that was seen in week 20 was ad spend increase by players like Mobile Premier League (MPL), Amazon, Netflix.

For these players, it is the best time to advertise on TV in terms of customer acquisition that too at cheaper rates. After all, these brands are getting around 40 percent discounts on ad rates.

Another industry expert said, “This is the golden period for OTTs and gaming platforms or any company/service that wants to increase its userbase as the ad prices are low on TV.”