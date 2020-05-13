Communication in the time of COVID-19

There is only one headline dominating our life today and that is Coronavirus.

From an economy perspective, the outlook is not positive. The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around 9 trillion dollars, greater than the economies of Japan and Germany, combined.

Our business models of forecasting and planning was never prepared for such situations or events of such scale. As they grapple to make sense and stay relevant, most of them are making tough choices on how to balance the books and be prepared for the foreseeable future.

While we’ve all heard that familiar adage, ‘it takes money to make money’, the risk of loosening purse strings is very high and companies are unsure of how best to mitigate the risks. And while a company navigates through such VUCA times, its employees, investors, consumers and other stakeholders are hoping that they make the right choice. And this is something that only time can tell.

Communicating during the crisis

A lot of brands jumped on to the band wagon of the coronavirus and soon came out with campaigns and messages around the global pandemic, prompting a quick and severe backlash from media houses and industry bodies. It was clear that unless the brand was adding to the efforts of containing the virus, any other message was rather ill-timed or irrelevant.

With the rising number of cases, lives lost and human impact among the weaker sections of our community; the value of followers, engagement and interaction seemed too pedestrian.

Having said that, it meant that as a brand/ company – you had to be authentic, relevant and in tune with the sentiment of your audiences. And this is where, we are marketers and brand custodians play our role.

Advertising vs PR

All marketers always valued a healthy mix of advertising which included digital and social media and PR where one is able to share stories in an organic manner to achieve a corporate objective to increase awareness, inform or educate their stakeholders. Though the purpose of both tools have converged at some levels, and often mixed in the minds of the clients, it is quite evident on the differences which set them apart.

PR builds relationships – Advertisement will always tell you about the product, its key features, and why it is relevant to you. But the consumers today want to know more.

The huge base of reviewers and product information available through influencers on social media is just an outcome of the desire for consumers to know more and have different perspectives which is the new platform occupied by digitally savvy PR practitioners.

Following the outreach in the media (both print and digital), where PR delivers earned value, stories are also now created on social media and many of these story tellers are journalists who have discovered a whole new set of audience.

PR has gone beyond transactions and sharing of information. It now helps build bridges to audiences; different kinds at that: across multiple platforms that a plain advertisement cannot just match.

Cost-Effective – Many believe that PR is like advertising that you didn’t pay for. For a project fee or retainer which is about the cost of a couple of print ads, the messaging can be multi-faceted and nuanced. An earned piece of news in media is definitely far more trusted than an advertisement as the reader presumes the credibility of the journalist and the legacy of the media house. And credibility is a pretty valuable asset, especially in the times we are living through.

Adaptability – PR has constantly been shifting with the times to fit all the various ways that brands communicate with their stakeholders. It has gone beyond articles in newspapers and magazines, past cameos in television news panels and can flow into any kind of mold be it physical, digital, on-ground, anywhere that a story can be told in a deeply personalized and evolved way.

It allows the consumer to explore the story on their own terms, through a fluid narrative that is honest, accurate and engaging. From the earlier reference of brand engagement through influencers on social media to product endorsement by individuals who have built a reputation for the craft – PR now serves as a broad swathe, sizing up opportunities for brands, businesses and products, all adding up to the bottom line and performance metrics.

Needless to say, the industry evolves every day as we discover newer platforms and viable media’s to engage with. This, by no stretch of imagination, is to say that advertising is irrelevant. But, as funds become harder to come by, buying media becomes more expensive and proliferated, there are possibilities of convergence.

Fine marketers and practitioners of the art of selling are able to work towards that fine point and achieve success for their brands. What we have seen so far is that the messages need to be honest and the more one goes away from that core, the lesser are the chances of success.

This simply translates to the fact that only honest messaging breaks through the clutter, allowing the public to consume, digest and utilize the information being given to them at their own discretion. And honesty and transparency are the need of the hour like never before.

The author, Akshaara Lalwani is the CEO and Founder of Communicate India.