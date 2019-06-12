Cannes Lions Festival: Will India eclipse last year's feat?

The 66th edition of the world's most popular ad festival, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, is all set to start from June 17 and India's chances look bright this time too.

After winning a total of 21 awards, including two Grand Prix trophies last year, India's position has become stronger at the global advertisement show. In 2017, India won as many as 40 awards at the festival, which is billed as the Oscars of advertising.

From 2013 to 2018, there have been 1110, 979, 1035, 1315, 1227, and 979 entries, respectively. And in these years the awards tally has been the highest in 2017. Earlier, India won 34, 27, 13 and 27 awards from 2013 to 2016, respectively.

During the 65th edition of the Cannes Lions Festival, India began its winning streak with four Lions, including its first Grand Prix of the week, in healthcare. And by the end of the ceremony, India had bagged 17 more Lions.

Last year, a number of segments failed to deliver for India and these included digital, film, public relations and media. However, this year many entries are in the digital category in which India has been lagging behind because experts say that Indian advertisers still do not have a deep understanding of the digital medium.

According to industry estimates, the Indian contingent had sent 500-800 entries to the Cannes Lions, of which around 150 entries were in digital alone. None of these, however, clicked for India, pointing to the standard of work in digital, said experts.

On the other hand, experts feel Indian agencies have understood what works and what doesn't in categories such as glass and healthcare.

Categories where India has been at the forefront include healthcare, direct, glass, creativity e-commerce, outdoor, print and publishing, filmcraft, creative effectiveness and brand experience and activation. In fact, India won a Grand Prix in Glass: Lion for change, in the first year of the launch of the award category.

But this year, till now India has got one entry in the Glass category. Ogilvy's campaign for Hindustan Unilever’s soap brand Hamam is the only shortlist. The campaign included waterproof sarees for women which were attendees at the Kumbh Mela gathering to make it an ideal clothing option for those who took a holy dip at the Holy Sangam.

All eyes will be on India’s performance this year during the five-day event, which will end on June 21.