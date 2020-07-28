Brands taking note of digital premieres; Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a beverage partner

The direct-to-digital releases are not only attracting viewers but are also luring brands.

Recently, Tata Tea Gold collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for its news release Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan and is the beverage partner for the movie.

Tata Tea Gold is looking for driving brand recall through Prime Video movie partnership which is a new aspect in the film business. Brands collaborate with movies for theatrical release but as cinemas are shut and films are releasing on OTT, brands are moving their interest to OTTs.

“What makes this association even more special is the relevance of the platforms in recent times especially if we see an increase in OTT /online streaming consumption,” said Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages- India, TATA Consumer Products.

Even Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media, calls this an interesting new surrogate form of advertising.

According to him, Amazon Prime will be a big gainer. “The Tata Tea Gold advertising is pushing Amazon Prime’s movie through its creatives. It is a brand promotion within another brand promotion.”

Tata Tea Gold will kick off the campaign with co-branded creatives on Amazon.in, before launching a 360-degree media campaign on TV, digital and social media across all key markets.

A TV campaign will mean more discoverability for the platform and also more buzz for the new release Shakuntala Devi.

This collaboration seems to be a win-win for both Tata Tea Gold and Amazon Prime Video.

Kishan Kumar M S, Vice President, Wavemaker India, the agency partner of Tata Tea Gold said, “We are always on the lookout for opportunities that can bring alive the brand story to grow the business. If that opportunity comes on the back of two of the latest trends -- the surge in E-commerce and OTT -- it makes it even more exciting.”

This shows that Tata Tea Gold is betting on both subscribers of Amazon Prime Video and users of online e-commerce platform Amazon.