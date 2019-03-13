After Surf Excel faces flak over Holi ad, many come forward in its support

Hindustan Unilever product Surf Excel was the latest brand to face backlash on Twitter. The reason? An ad film talking about communal harmony.

Like every year and like every other detergent brand, cashing in on Holi – the festival of colours – the detergent brand decided to advertise their product. Instead of harping on the usual topics, Surf Excel decided to give it a communal harmony spin. However, many Twitter users were irked by this ad campaign, saying it is a tendency of foreign companies to shove ideals of partial secularity down our throat. The backlash soon gained momentum and in no time, there were calls for boycotting the product. #BoycottSurfExcel also started trending.

In case you are wondering what was so seditious, let us briefly explain the content of the one-minute ad titled ‘Rang Laaye Sang’ (colours bring us together). It features two kids, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The girl in question dares other kids to throw water balloons at her on Holi and happily takes all the hits while she enjoys the splash of colours. Eventually, it turns out that she chose to stain herself so that the kids run out of their resources and her Muslim friend can offer namaaz at a mosque without ruining his pristine whites. The ad ends with the jubilant boy promising to play Holi with the girl right after he is done offering his prayers.

Within minutes of its release, the ad film got rave reviews, with many showering love and praise for the beautiful message it conveyed on unity in diversity.



#BoycottSurfExcel showing love jihad.. Think of reversing the gender then you will feel the diffrence

— Rahul Mishra (@er_rahulmishra) March 12, 2019

However, it wasn’t long before negative comments started pouring in. While some claimed the ad promotes “love jihad” others said it promotes “Hindu phobia”. Some others pointed out that namaaz can be offered at home too, and the Hindu child need not have stepped out on Holi at all. Another bunch of people were angry over the colours of Holi being compared to ‘daag’ (stain).



To @HUL_News, #Masjid is not required to offer Namaz as per Quran so this Holi read Namaz at home. No need to step out. Regarding #lovejihad propoganda start making reverse advertisement now. Lets see their tolerance when a burqa clad girl is playing holi href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoycottSurfExcel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoycottSurfExcel pic.twitter.com/sMjOOFl8jI

— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 9, 2019



Would like to say sorry, on behalf of these two kids, to all the people getting offended by the surf excel ad.

Bachein hena abhi, Nafratein seekhi nahi hongi shayad.#SurfExcel #Surf_Excel_India #surfexcelad pic.twitter.com/t0bUEsWZMP

— Aýush (@Aa_u_sh) March 12, 2019



People who are finding that #SurfExcel ad Offensive are just Dangerous for the Humanity, Society and this world. They are just Threat.

— SUNIL (@ImSGaraka) March 12, 2019



One of the best ad ever I seen.I am going to buy a couple of #SurfExcel EXTRA after watching this ad.

The #SurfExcel ad is injurious to the Health of #Religious_Hatred.

Advance HAPPY HOLI..... pic.twitter.com/7nRgRsa8K9

— Samim Mondal (@AsnSami) March 12, 2019



#SurfExcel how nicely the ad reflects the most unique ethos of India, harmony in diversity and mutual coexistence. India needs more uniting ideas like this in times like this when people want to creat divide.#lovetheSurfExceladd

— aarish nawaz (@AarishNawaz) March 12, 2019



@surfexcel @hinduunilever Guys I loved the recent advertising. It was absolutely brilliant and to the point. Please do not take down the ad due to pressure. I believe for every 10 people standing against, there are 100s that are standing for it. Kudos to you on a job well done.

— JAIDEEP SINGH (@LogicalBee) March 12, 2019



Well done #SurfExcel for promoting religious harmony in these times! Great ad too.

Ignore the haters. https://t.co/TnjUUAr8Tz

— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) March 10, 2019



I have a better suggestion. Bhakts should be washed properly with Surf Excel. Kyunki Surf ki dhulai daag ko karain saaf. https://t.co/YiYrW4AM2j

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019



I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught.

It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters.

— Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019



Me- "Surf Excel ad promotes communal harmony. Which part of it offends you?"

Bhakt- "Harmony" — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) March 10, 2019



This ad of #SurfExcel can only make communal people angry. Not anyone who likes to live in peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/ICCJLtdqtZ

— Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) March 10, 2019



To the Bhakts. You have no idea how much Surf your outrage helped sell....congrats You're practically the new brand ambassadors.

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 11, 2019