App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsAdvertising
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Surf Excel faces flak over Holi ad, many come forward in its support

Hundreds of Twitter users lauded the Surf Excel ad for conveying a beautiful message on communal harmony and the true essence of India, which lies unity in diversity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hindustan Unilever product Surf Excel was the latest brand to face backlash on Twitter. The reason? An ad film talking about communal harmony.

Like every year and like every other detergent brand, cashing in on Holi – the festival of colours – the detergent brand decided to advertise their product. Instead of harping on the usual topics, Surf Excel decided to give it a communal harmony spin. However, many Twitter users were irked by this ad campaign, saying it is a tendency of foreign companies to shove ideals of partial secularity down our throat. The backlash soon gained momentum and in no time, there were calls for boycotting the product. #BoycottSurfExcel also started trending.

In case you are wondering what was so seditious, let us briefly explain the content of the one-minute ad titled ‘Rang Laaye Sang’ (colours bring us together). It features two kids, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The girl in question dares other kids to throw water balloons at her on Holi and happily takes all the hits while she enjoys the splash of colours. Eventually, it turns out that she chose to stain herself so that the kids run out of their resources and her Muslim friend can offer namaaz at a mosque without ruining his pristine whites. The ad ends with the jubilant boy promising to play Holi with the girl right after he is done offering his prayers.

Within minutes of its release, the ad film got rave reviews, with many showering love and praise for the beautiful message it conveyed on unity in diversity.

related news

However, it wasn’t long before negative comments started pouring in. While some claimed the ad promotes “love jihad” others said it promotes “Hindu phobia”. Some others pointed out that namaaz can be offered at home too, and the Hindu child need not have stepped out on Holi at all. Another bunch of people were angry over the colours of Holi being compared to ‘daag’ (stain).



Thankfully, scores of people came forward again to debunk these claims saying Holi has always been a festival for all and that the ad reflects the real essence of India. They slammed the trolls for promoting hate online.










Recently, Hindustan Unilever was criticised by netizens for a Brook Bond Tea ad that presented figures on elderly citizens being abandoned at Hindu religious gathering -- Kumbh Mela. This too triggered calls for boycotting HUL’s products.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Holi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.