TV ad volumes continued to grow in March after record rise in first two months of 2021

The spike in advertising volume continues on television.

According to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) on April 23, growth in TV ad volumes across January-February has further consolidated in March this year with 456 million seconds of ad volumes registered during the January-March period, the highest since 2018.

Ad volume growth was observed across all genres. Major genres registered growth including news which saw 25 percent growth, general entertainment channels (GEC) recorded 21 percent increase in ad volumes and movies saw 23 percent growth.

Festivals and national holidays like Sankranti and Republic Day in January garnered the highest ever ad volumes in 2021 since 2018.

"The top 10 advertisers, as well as the next 40 registered healthy growth, at 37 percent and 31 percent respectively. E-commerce sector continued to show a healthy growth of 13 percent in January to March period this year as compared to the same period in 2020. Digital-native brands under education saw 3x growth, pharma/health care grew 7x and BFSI recorded 55 percent growth in January to March 2021 versus 2020," said BARC in its recently released data.

It further said that more than 50 percent of ad volumes were driven by top 20 advertisers during the said period.

While growth in ad volumes on TV is a good sign, they do not necessarily give the right picture in terms of overall advertising growth on TV.

In fact, Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol pointed out that "even now ad revenue growth is in single digit at around five to six percent. He had said that players who are heavy on regional are growing by five to seven percent.

In addition, ad rates are back to pre-COVID levels only for categories like sports thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and general entertainment channels (GECs). However, under GECs regional is not back to pre-COVID levels because local advertising hasn't come back.

And now with COVID curbs due to rising cases of coronavirus, TV advertising will see a further impact.