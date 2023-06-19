'Adventure sport': Man climbs over seats in crowded train to reach toilet. Watch

The man featured in the video was going to Mumbai for the Maharashtra Police Recruitment exam. (Screengrab from video shared by Abhijeet Dipke on Twitter)

A 24-year-old travelling from Aurangabad to Mumbai recently in a train had to swing over seats and climb over the bed bunks only to use the toilet. A video of the "adventure sport" is now viral and has received more than 1.5 million views.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Abhijeet Dipke said that the man doing the stunts was his cousin's friend who was going to Mumbai for the Maharashtra Police Recruitment exam held on May 6.

Dipke said that he received the video from his cousin who recorded it. "Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. Railways Ministry, thank you for transforming a train journey into an adventure sport," he tweeted.



Speaking to Moneycontrol, Dipke said that the video of Devagiri Express travelling from Aurangabad to Mumbai. The train takes almost 18 hours to reach its destination.

Responding to the video, Twitter users began to share accounts of similar experiences.

"Same here in Patalkot train no. 14624. Indian Railways is so pathetic. They don’t want to improve," wrote Manoj Yadav (@imanojyadav).

Other Twitter users pointed out that this is a normal phenomenon in general coaches.

"This guy is seeing a General Coach car in a train for the first time, and it is quite impressive. You should see these coaches during festival times. General Coaches are usually filled like this because there is no reserved system in place. Even I have traveled in the worst conditions. It has been the same since the beginning," commented Puneet Dhiman (@puneetdheman).

"When I used to travel during my college days in 1986-1989 the railways had wooden sleepers and the unreserved compartments used to be like this. Now we have many well-maintained trains and tech systems also improved," another Twitter user AnirrbanGhosh (@AnirrbanGhosh) wrote. "The video you uploaded is of an unreserved compartment and there if passengers board like this then no one can stop but this definitely does not portray the entire Indian Railway System."

